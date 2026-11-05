Bronny James assigned to Coachella Valley Lakers ahead of season opener at Acrisure Arena

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) — Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, could soon be taking the court in the Coachella Valley.

According to ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers assigned the 22-year-old guard to their NBA G League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Lakers, on Thursday, just one day before the team's season opener at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.

News Channel 3 is working to independently confirm the assignment with the Lakers. Yahoo Sports has also announced James' assignment.

The South Bay Lakers relocated to the Coachella Valley and rebranded ahead of the 2026-27 season. The team will now play its home games at Acrisure Arena, bringing the Lakers' developmental affiliate to the desert for the first time.

The Coachella Valley Lakers will tip off their inaugural season Friday at home against the Salt Lake City Stars.

The team also enters the season with a new head coach. Alex Cerda takes over for Zack Guthrie, who joined Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick's coaching staff.

While James has reportedly been assigned to the team, it remains unclear whether he will play in Friday night's season opener.

News Channel 3 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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