La Quinta High students serve up gratitude at Feed the Heroes luncheon

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) —La Quinta High School culinary students spent the week preparing a meal for veterans, active-duty military members and first responders. On Thursday, they served it themselves and had a chance to hear from the people they had cooked for.

The school’s annual Feed the Heroes luncheon took place in its Culinary Arts Building. Students prepared turkey, stuffing, vegetables, homemade bread and pies. The school choir sang the national anthem.

Junior Skylar Kisner helped run the luncheon and sang with the choir. She said one of her favorite parts of the event is hearing veterans talk about their time in the military.

“The story is not just history,” Kisner said. “It’s people’s lives, too.”

For culinary senior Judy Pike, those conversations hit close to home. Her grandfather served in the Air Force and inspired her to serve. Pike said hearing how other veterans got started gave her even more motivation to join.

“I personally want to go into the military after high school,” Pike said.

One of the guests, Navy veteran Bob Wendler, said students approached him to ask about the dog he brought to lunch. Their questions gave him a chance to talk about his time as a dog handler in Vietnam.

“This dog was actually named after the dog that I served in Vietnam with,” Wendler said.

Culinary arts teacher David Wood said the school has held the luncheon for more than 10 years. One of his favorite parts is seeing some of the same veterans come back each year.

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