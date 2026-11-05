Palm Springs Pride kicks off as businesses prepare for busy weekend, focus on safety

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Thousands of visitors are expected in downtown Palm Springs this weekend for the city's 40th annual Pride celebration, and local businesses are taking additional precautions to keep employees and customers safe.

From increased security personnel to bag checks and crowd control, business owners along Arenas Road say they're prepared for one of their busiest weekends of the year.

Despite the large crowds expected, three business owners who spoke with News Channel 3 on Thursday said they feel confident about the security measures in place.

Their reassurance comes just days after a violent incident at a downtown Palm Springs parking garage, which police say was isolated and does not pose an ongoing threat to the community.

Businesses prepare for crowds with additional security

At Chill Bar along Arenas Road, owner Randy Carmen said his business is bringing in a team of at least 14 security personnel to help manage the crowds throughout Pride weekend.

Carmen said security is a top priority, with staff checking bags and conducting additional screenings of guests entering the venue.

The business is also taking steps to prevent overcrowding, keep walkways and exits clear, and monitor alcohol consumption.

Carmen said one of his biggest concerns during an event of this size is ensuring the business does not exceed its capacity and that guests consume alcohol responsibly.

He added that businesses throughout the Arenas District have been coordinating with one another, as well as the Palm Springs Police and Fire departments, ahead of the celebration.

At Blackbook, owner Dean Lavine said Pride weekend brings an enormous increase in business.

Lavine estimated his establishment could see five to six times its typical daily business volume during the celebration.

To prepare, Blackbook is positioning security personnel at entrances and throughout the establishment, training staff and carefully managing capacity.

Lavine said the coordination between local businesses and law enforcement is not limited to Pride weekend.

"We're always meeting all year. This is not just a Pride thing in the Arenas District," Lavine said. "As an LGBTQ business, we are always working with the police department and the city to make sure we maintain the safest area possible."

He credited the city's police and fire departments, Pride organizers and local merchants for working together to prepare for the event.

Lavine also expressed confidence in the city's security preparations, describing Palm Springs Pride as one of the safest celebrations of its kind.

Safety extends beyond the Arenas District

Businesses outside the heart of the Arenas District are also preparing for the crowds.

At Bongo Johnny's, owner Mark Hewitt said his restaurant expects increased activity because of its location near the end of the Pride parade route and the beginning of the festival area.

Although the restaurant is not directly involved in organizing Pride events, Hewitt said his team is bringing in additional help to manage guests, particularly those hoping to watch the parade from the restaurant's patio.

Hewitt said he feels confident about the police presence and communication leading up to the weekend.

"I feel good, I feel safe," Hewitt said.

He added that Palm Springs' welcoming atmosphere and the support of neighboring businesses provide an additional sense of security.

"That brings its own security blanket for you, knowing that your neighbors are here with you," Hewitt said.

Hewitt encouraged visitors to be mindful of their surroundings, monitor their alcohol consumption and look out for one another throughout the weekend.

Palm Springs Police prepare for major deployment

The Palm Springs Police Department says it is preparing a significant deployment of personnel for Pride weekend.

Acting Captain Michael Torres told News Channel 3 the department will have uniformed officers and tactical teams available throughout the celebration, along with contingency plans in the event of an emergency.

"We're all prepared now. We have all hands on deck," Torres said. "We're going to have multiple teams available. Our tactical teams will be available."

Torres said the department's preparation involves personnel from across the organization, including civilian staff.

The department has also been working closely with local businesses to coordinate preparations and promote responsible alcohol consumption during the festivities.

Torres encouraged visitors to remain aware of their surroundings and immediately contact police if they notice suspicious activity.

Police address recent downtown parking garage incident

The increased security preparations come just days after a violent incident at a downtown Palm Springs parking structure.

Torres told News Channel 3 the incident stemmed from an altercation between individuals earlier in the evening that later resumed at the parking garage.

Police say detectives investigated the incident and made an arrest Wednesday.

According to Torres, investigators believe the confrontation was isolated, and police do not believe there is any additional threat to the community connected to the incident.

"No, no, no, we're not concerned at all," Torres said when asked whether the incident raised additional safety concerns ahead of Pride. "Once again, isolated."

Torres said the department is looking forward to a safe and successful Pride weekend.

A celebration of community and safety

As Palm Springs marks 40 years of Pride celebrations, local business owners say their preparations are about more than managing large crowds.

For many, the weekend represents an opportunity to celebrate the city's LGBTQ community while creating an environment where visitors feel welcome and protected.

Carmen said ensuring people feel safe is essential to the spirit of the celebration.

"To be proud is to be free," Carmen said.

Hewitt, whose restaurant is also celebrating its 20th anniversary, said Pride is one of his favorite times of the year because it brings both visitors and residents together.

Lavine encouraged people to enjoy the weekend while remaining vigilant.

"Everybody has worked extremely hard to make it as safe as possible," Lavine said. "Vigilance is important to all of us and we think you'll have a blast."

Palm Springs Police are reminding visitors to celebrate responsibly, plan for safe transportation, remain aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity.

With approximately 220,000 people expected in downtown Palm Springs this weekend, police are increasing their presence throughout the Pride celebration, with tactical teams available if needed.

Officials say a stabbing in a downtown parking garage last weekend appears to have been an isolated incident, with no additional threats to the community. Several road closures will also be in effect, including Arenas Road, which will be pedestrian-only, and portions of Palm Canyon Drive and Highway 111 for Sunday's Pride parade.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time and expect limited parking near the festival.

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