Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KESQ News Channel 3

    Concerns with student social media misuse

    By Luis Avila,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RpX86_0wFrrtDF00

    Social media can be a space for inclusivity and connectivity, but it can also have it drawbacks.

    One local parent is raising concerns on what can be done to help schools better tackle social media misuse among students.

    PSUSD releasing a statement to families Friday:

    Dear PSUSD Families:

    We all share a commitment to helping our students make smart choices. This school year we have noticed an increase in social media misuse among students. This issue is extremely important, and we are asking you to talk to your child(ren) about it.

    Social media platforms (Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, etc.), and the internet in general, can take a message or conversation and send it out into the world, where it can quickly spread. What children may think is private can be made very public very quickly. Additionally, what is thought to have been deleted online can live on forever.

    Please speak to your child about appropriate use of these platforms and the importance of being kind, respectful and helping foster a positive school culture. We have recently learned of some inappropriate social media accounts that have been created by students with the purpose of posting photos of other students, often without their knowledge or consent. This is a violation of privacy rights and students who make such posts can face school and legal consequences. Our school administrators report these inappropriate posts to the platforms, but they are typically not responsive to removing them. There is an assembly bill being considered that will impose fines for failing to remove these objectionable and harmful posts.

    A few tips:
    ·         Know what social media sites your children regularly use and check privacy settings
    ·         Ask your child(ren) what they have noticed about behavior online and what they would do if they saw something inappropriate, unkind, or threatening
    .         If they see safety concerns, bullying, lies or anything of concern on social media, they should bring those concerns to a trusted adult, such as the principal, a teacher, a counselor or other school staff.
    ·       Teach them to think before they post - don’t say anything online that you wouldn’t say to someone in person or wouldn’t say to someone who they respect
    ·       Inform them that some posts can have legal consequences. For example, false accusations or threatening a school could result in legal and financial consequences.

    Thank you as always for your support and partnership!

    Tony Signoret, Ed.D.
    Superintendent of School

    Work is being done at the state level. Assembly Bill 3172 is being reviewed and, if passed, would hold social media platforms liable for any misuse towards children.

    Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

    The post Concerns with student social media misuse appeared first on KESQ .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC23 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Judge rules against Janet Mello, Denies Pension While in Prison for $108 Million Theft from Army
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    In Maine’s probate courts, most adults placed in guardianships don’t have lawyers
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    Tiny 7-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy