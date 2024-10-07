Open in App
    One person hospitalized after shooting in Thousand Palms

    By Jesus Reyes,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g2M4L_0vyBZQCa00

    An elementary school in Thousand Palms was briefly placed on a precautionary lockout due to a shooting nearby, district officials confirmed.

    According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of shots fired at around 2:45 p.m. in the area of Robert Road and El Centro Way

    Deputies located evidence of a shooting; however, they did not locate a suspect or a victim, authorities said. A local hospital later reported a gunshot victim in their emergency room. Investigators from the Palm Desert Station responded and assumed the investigation.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0loZgm_0vyBZQCa00
    Deputies investigate the area

    Della S Lindley Elementary School, located nearby, was placed on lockout as a precaution due to the police activity. PSUSD spokesperson Joan Boiko said the students who weren't dismissed yet were brought back inside.

    The students were released to their parents at the front of the school starting at around 3:30 p.m.

    No arrests have been made, the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Investigator A. Brown at the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station at 760–836–1600 .

    Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this breaking news.

    Get the News Channel 3 app here.

    One person hospitalized after shooting in Thousand Palms

