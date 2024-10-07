Open in App
    FBI-flagged grand theft suspect pleads guilty, receives probation

    By City News Service,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cLIWG_0vxxkzLn00

    A Romanian national flagged by the FBI as part of an organized crime group pleaded guilty to a theft charge stemming from her arrest in Palm Desert for allegedly stealing a man's necklace.

    Marcideza Dumitru was immediately sentenced to 24 months of probation after entering a guilty plea to one felony count of grand theft of another person's property at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Friday, according to case records.

    Dumitru's sentence includes 116 days to be served in a work release program, as well as a $5,500 victim restitution payment, according to Thalia Hayden of the Riverside County District Attorney's office.

    On June 3, Palm Desert Sheriff's Station deputies were approached by a man claiming his necklace was stolen in the 34000 block of Monterey Avenue, according to a Riverside County Sheriff's Department statement.

    The man said a woman had asked him for directions to the freeway. After doing so, as "a supposed token of her appreciation for his help, she placed a necklace around his neck and, without him initially noticing, replaced his necklace with costume jewelry,'' officials said.

    The suspect got into a vehicle and escaped.

    Moreno Valley Sheriff's Station deputies located the vehicle an hour later near the intersection of Alessandro Boulevard and Perris Boulevard in Moreno Valley, locating and arresting Dumitru on suspicion of grand theft, according to the statement.

    It was later discovered that the FBI had flagged Dumitru as part of a transnational organized crime group.

    Dumitru was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning and held in lieu of $10,000 bail. She posted bail two days later.

    The post FBI-flagged grand theft suspect pleads guilty, receives probation appeared first on KESQ .

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Indaysay
    1d ago
    Probation 🤦‍♀️ Crime pays in Kamala California
