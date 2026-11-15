Kerrville’s retail scene is steady, and big chains are still hiring for leadership roles. If you like helping customers and running a smooth store, this one’s worth a look.

Employer: Office Depot / OfficeMax (The ODP Group)

Office Depot / OfficeMax (The ODP Group) Location: Kerrville, TX

Salary: $12.89–$19.27/hour (plus potential incentives)

(plus potential incentives) Type: Full-time

Lead the sales floor, coach the team, and be a go-to person for tech, print, furniture, and services. This role comes with a solid benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more) and the chance to grow into bigger roles while handling key-holder duties like opening and closing the store.

If this sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.