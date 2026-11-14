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💰 Kerrville library card now includes free Consumer Reports
💰 Free Consumer Reports access with your Kerrville library card
The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library now gives cardholders free online access to Consumer Reports. You can use it to check independent product reviews, ratings, and buying guides for things like appliances, cars, electronics, mattresses, and household items before you buy.
Consumer Reports is a nonprofit that buys the products it tests and doesn’t take ads, so its reviews stay independent.
A library card is free for City of Kerrville and Kerr County residents and unlocks:
- Consumer Reports
- The Wall Street Journal
- NewspaperARCHIVE
- Databases for health, personal finance, genealogy, language learning, and careers
- Over 60,000 eBooks and eAudiobooks via Libby and CloudLibrary
To learn more or sign up, visit the library at 505 Water St., Kerrville, or call the reference desk at (830) 258-1274.
More Info: Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library now offers free a...
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