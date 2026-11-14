💰 Free Consumer Reports access with your Kerrville library card

The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library now gives cardholders free online access to Consumer Reports. You can use it to check independent product reviews, ratings, and buying guides for things like appliances, cars, electronics, mattresses, and household items before you buy.

Consumer Reports is a nonprofit that buys the products it tests and doesn’t take ads, so its reviews stay independent.

A library card is free for City of Kerrville and Kerr County residents and unlocks:

Consumer Reports

The Wall Street Journal

NewspaperARCHIVE

Databases for health, personal finance, genealogy, language learning, and careers

Over 60,000 eBooks and eAudiobooks via Libby and CloudLibrary

To learn more or sign up, visit the library at 505 Water St., Kerrville, or call the reference desk at (830) 258-1274.