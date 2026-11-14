📅 Free family tree workshop at Kerrville library

Want to clean up your family tree on Ancestry.com? The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library and the Kerrville Genealogy Society are hosting a free workshop on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m.

Genealogy Society member Jean Nunnally will show you how to:

Spot and fix duplicate entries

Untangle confusing family connections

Make your tree more accurate and easier to use

Get more out of your existing Ancestry.com account without paying for an upgrade

Bring your questions and any family history puzzles you’re working on.

The workshop will be at 505 Water St. A library card is not required to attend.

Library cards are free for City of Kerrville and Kerr County residents and give access to books, e-books, audiobooks, movies, and online databases.

Questions? Call the library reference desk at (830) 258-1274.