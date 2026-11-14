📅 Learn about garden bugs at free library class

The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is hosting a free Gardening 101 program, “Bugs in the Garden – Why Insects Matter,” on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s meeting room at 505 Water St.

Master Naturalist Linda Lockhart will explain how insects help with pollination, soil health, pest control, and overall garden and ecosystem health. The class includes demonstrations, interactive discussions, and take-home instructions.

This program is open to everyone—whether you’re a seasoned gardener, nature lover, or just curious about the bugs in your backyard. No library card is required to attend.

City of Kerrville and Kerr County residents can also sign up for a free library card to access books, e-books, audiobooks, movies, online databases, and more.

For more information, contact the reference desk at (830) 258-1274 or check the online events calendar at https://buttholdsworth.librarycalendar.com/events/month.