Three tiny Kerrville kittens are hoping someone will choose them soon. All are black beauties, still babies, and waiting at Kerrville Pets Alive! for loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Shelter: Kerrville Pets Alive!

Location: Kerrville, TX

Kerrville, TX Contact: (573) 864-9877

Little Lily KCAC is a baby Domestic Shorthair with a sleek black coat. She’s still very young and looking for a safe, patient home to grow up in. If you’ve been thinking about adding a kitten to your family, Lily could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Lily KCAC and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Shelter: Kerrville Pets Alive!

Location: Kerrville, TX

Kerrville, TX Contact: (573) 864-9877

Tuna KCAC is a fluffy Domestic Mediumhair kitten with a soft black coat. She’s still a baby and will need gentle guidance as she learns about home life, toys, and cuddles.

👉 Meet Tuna KCAC and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Shelter: Kerrville Pets Alive!

Location: Kerrville, TX

Kerrville, TX Contact: (573) 864-9877

Dehlia KCAC is another adorable Domestic Shorthair black kitten. She’s tiny now, but with a loving home she’ll grow into a loyal companion.

👉 Meet Dehlia KCAC and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Kerrville, TX and ready to open your heart and home, please call Kerrville Pets Alive! at (573) 864-9877 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing this post can also help these kittens find their families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.