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🐱 Sweet Black Kittens in Kerrville Ready for Adoption
Three tiny Kerrville kittens are hoping someone will choose them soon. All are black beauties, still babies, and waiting at Kerrville Pets Alive! for loving homes.
Lily KCAC
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Kerrville Pets Alive!
- Location: Kerrville, TX
- Contact: (573) 864-9877
Little Lily KCAC is a baby Domestic Shorthair with a sleek black coat. She’s still very young and looking for a safe, patient home to grow up in. If you’ve been thinking about adding a kitten to your family, Lily could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Lily KCAC and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tuna KCAC
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Kerrville Pets Alive!
- Location: Kerrville, TX
- Contact: (573) 864-9877
Tuna KCAC is a fluffy Domestic Mediumhair kitten with a soft black coat. She’s still a baby and will need gentle guidance as she learns about home life, toys, and cuddles.
👉 Meet Tuna KCAC and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dehlia KCAC
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Kerrville Pets Alive!
- Location: Kerrville, TX
- Contact: (573) 864-9877
Dehlia KCAC is another adorable Domestic Shorthair black kitten. She’s tiny now, but with a loving home she’ll grow into a loyal companion.
👉 Meet Dehlia KCAC and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Kerrville, TX and ready to open your heart and home, please call Kerrville Pets Alive! at (573) 864-9877 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing this post can also help these kittens find their families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.