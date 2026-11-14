📅 Holiday Lighted Parade to Honor Local Leaders as Grand Marshals

The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department has named George and Judy Eychner as grand marshals for the 25th Annual Holiday Lighted Parade.

The parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. in downtown Kerrville.

George and Judy have spent decades serving Kerrville through civic leadership, volunteer work, and roles with many local organizations. They were also recently chosen as the Kerrville Daily Times’ 2026 Bill Dozier Citizen of the Year award recipients.

Residents and visitors are invited to come out, celebrate the season, and cheer on the Eychners as the lighted parade moves through downtown.

For more information, contact Parks and Recreation at (830) 257-7300 or recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, or visit www.kerrvilletx.gov. You can also follow City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department on Facebook or @cityofkerrville on Instagram.