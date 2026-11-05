Free home energy event offers supplies and prizes

Kerrville Public Utility Board (KPUB) will host a free Community Home Energy Event on Thursday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at the Dietert Center in Kerrville with free heat blankets, weatherization kits, and LED light bulbs while supplies last. Attendees can enter to win a Nest smart thermostat with professional installation and an HVAC tune‑up package valued at over $470, and get tips and program information to help lower winter energy costs. Learn more: kpub.com/weatherization

This content is adapted from materials provided by Kerrville Public Utility Board (KPUB)