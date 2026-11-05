Free Home Weatherization Event Nov. 12

Kerrville Public Utility Board (KPUB) will host a free home weatherization event on November 12 at the Dietert Center from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Residents can pick up free heat blanket kits, home weatherization kits, and LED bulbs while supplies last, and enter to win a Nest Smart Thermostat and HVAC package valued at over $470. More information: https://t.co/YmiCuMxvkk

This content is adapted from materials provided by KerrvillePUB