🍽️ Kerrville Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Kerrville’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly people, and flexible hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Trail Boss Steak and Grill

Trail Boss Steak and Grill Location: Kerrville, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Lead the back-of-house at a busy steak and grill spot. You’ll help run daily kitchen operations, guide the team, manage inventory, and keep food quality and safety on point. Breakfast and prior kitchen management experience are a big plus, and there’s a flexible schedule.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Kerrville, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive hourly + keep 100% of your tips (no tip sharing)

Front-of-house role focused on warm, country-style hospitality. No serving experience? They’ll train you. Perks include weekly pay with same-day pay access, health insurance eligibility for part-time, 401(k) with match, and 35% discount on food and retail.

Employer: Scooter’s Coffee

Location: Kerrville, TX

Type: Not listed (likely hourly, on-site)

Make coffee, make connections. You’ll craft drinks, handle the cash drawer, keep the shop clean, and help hit sales and speed goals. Good fit if you’re energetic, dependable, and like working on a team in a fast-paced setting.

If one of these feels right, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.