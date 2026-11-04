🐱 Sweet Kerrville Cats Ready to Join Your Family

Kerrville has some very special cats hoping for a safe, loving home. Here are a few adoptable kitties from Kerrville Pets Alive! who are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Shelter: Kerrville Pets Alive!

Contact: (573) 864-9877

Lionel is a sleek, black baby boy with that classic kitten charm. As a young cat, he’ll need a family ready for playtime, gentle training, and lots of love as he grows. Black cats are often overlooked, so Lionel could be your chance to give a very lucky kitten a fresh start.

👉 Meet Lionel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Havana Brown mix

Domestic Shorthair / Havana Brown mix Age: Adult (about 1 year)

Adult (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange / red

Orange / red Personality: Docile, quiet, gentle

Docile, quiet, gentle Shelter: Kerrville Pets Alive!

Contact: (573) 864-9877

Bowser KCAC has a tough name but a very soft heart. He’s a handsome young orange boy with a calm, easygoing nature. He doesn’t demand the spotlight; he’s the kind of cat who quietly wins you over with his gentle presence and sweet spirit. If you’re looking for a mellow companion, Bowser could be your match.

👉 Meet Bowser KCAC and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: White and black

White and black Shelter: Kerrville Pets Alive!

Contact: (573) 864-9877

Dobby is a black-and-white baby boy who’s just starting life and looking for his forever family. As a young kitten, he’ll thrive with people who can give him playtime, patience, and a safe indoor home while he grows into a confident adult cat.

👉 Meet Dobby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Kerrville, TX, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call Kerrville Pets Alive! at (573) 864-9877 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.