Kerr County hiring District Court Receptionist

Kerr County is hiring a District Court Receptionist to assist the public, attorneys, and court staff, answer phones about court dates, handle court records, help with jury duties and office mail, and support the Court Administrator and District Judges. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED (associate degree preferred), five years of related experience or equivalent, accurate typing of at least 55 words per minute, and strong computer, organization, communication, and confidentiality skills. A completed application and resume are required and may be emailed to sylvia.zapata@hr.kerrcountytx.gov and cynthia.hernandez@hr.kerrcountytx.gov, or dropped off at Kerr County Human Resources, 550 Earl Garrett Street, 2nd Floor, Kerrville, TX 78028; more details: job description and application form.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Kerr County, Texas