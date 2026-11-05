Kerr County warns of fake DMV traffic ticket emails

Kerr County officials are warning residents about scam emails that falsely claim to be a DMV Official Notice for an unpaid traffic citation, often using the subject line “Review your violation” and threatening license suspension, a 35% service fee, and legal action if payment is not made within 72 hours. The Texas DMV and the Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector's Office do not issue traffic citations or collect traffic fines, and official Kerr County emails typically end in @kerrcountytx.gov. Residents who receive such emails should not click links, provide personal or financial information, or make any payment, and should instead contact the proper court or law enforcement agency directly using verified contact information if they have concerns about a real citation.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Kerr County, Texas