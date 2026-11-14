At just 15 years old, Koumba Cariño Diallo is taking her voice from Delano to one of music's biggest stages.

After turning all four chairs during her blind audition on NBC's The Voice, Diallo chose Team Kelly and continued through the competition. She recently earned a spot in the Live Shows, becoming the first artist Kelly Clarkson selected to advance straight through.

For Diallo, music has always been about more than singing. It's about connecting with people and sharing emotions.

"Music is a feeling. It's really a feeling," Diallo said.

The journey has pushed her to grow as an artist while learning how to compete on a national stage.

Diallo says her heart was racing when Clarkson announced she would be moving forward.

"My heart was pounding out of my chest. I was just, I was kind of like spacing out. And she's like, and the first artist is Koumba, and I was like, what? Me? Like, thank you," Diallo said.

Behind the spotlight, the 15-year-old is still balancing school, family and the demands of the competition.

Through it all, she says the support from her hometown has helped keep her grounded.

"Honestly it’s been such an honor representing my hometown, I’m beyond grateful for everything. I’m not just dong this for myself but for my parents, and my community, my loved ones," Diallo said.

Back home, one of her biggest supporters is her seven-year-old brother, Omar.

Diallo says her brother, who has autism and is nonverbal, connects with her through music.

"Sometimes he'll play my blind audition in the living room, and he'll sing along, or he'll pretend to press the button at the same time as the judges," Diallo said.

Now, as the competition moves to the Live Shows, the next chapter is in America's hands.

No matter how far she goes, Diallo says she's grateful for the chance to show the world what a girl from Delano can do.

Her next performance airs Monday, November 16. Voting opens at 6 p.m. Pacific time. Viewers can vote by texting "KOUMBA" to 22854.

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