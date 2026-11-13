A 2023 study by the Community Action Partnership of Kern found that 13% of Kern County families face food insecurity, which is almost 3 percent above the national and state average.

Local Bakersfield volunteers are trying to fight hunger, handing out free groceries every Wednesday morning.

Volunteer Randi Hodson, who has been volunteering since 2021, said, "There's a big need for food in Kern County, which is shocking since we are an agricultural area, and so many people are still hungry."

Kern County produces over $8 billion worth of food each year.

The volunteers, who work out of First Congressional Church of Bakersfield, receive free or reduced-price food items in bulk, such as rice, bread, and meat, that they package up and hand out to individuals and families.

They also supply food to the homeless.

One local high school volunteer said, “It's important to lend a hand when you know others are down. You can change the world just by doing one little thing you know."

Distribution happens every Wednesday morning, beginning around 8 or 8:30.

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