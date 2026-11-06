Bakersfield caregiver sentenced in viral Ring camera elder abuse case

A Bakersfield judge sentenced caregiver Julie Joleen Rothgeb Thursday on one misdemeanor count of elder abuse and four misdemeanor counts of battery.

She received one year of probation, including 60 days in jail, 480 hours of supervised community service and a five-year stay-away order.

The case began in June 2025, when a Ring video went viral, appearing to show Rothgeb allegedly abusing Diane, a woman who is now 70.

Windy Dueñas, the daughter of the victim, said she kept pushing for accountability after her initial report to authorities went nowhere.

When I spoke with Dueñas, she expressed her frustration with how long she felt the case was drawn out. "All the way from the attorney's being sick to being called into another courtroom, her attorney constantly trying to get it continued a mental diversion that she tried."

I asked Rothgeb's public defender, Ryan Fallgatter, why he previously sought diversion. He says Rothgeb was not mentally well when the recordings were made.

"She was having a mental health episode when she acted out." Fallgatter says he respects the judge's finding of elder abuse, but maintains a change in Rothgeb's anxiety medication played a role in her actions.

With diversion denied, the case moved to Thursday's sentencing, where Diane's family faced the court and delivered victim impact statements.

"I respectfully ask the court to consider not only the direct impact that this has had on my mother, but also the lasting impact it has had on her children and her entire family." Parker said.

Parker spoke about what the judge's verdict meant to her family after the hearing.

"At least she got the guilty verdict and she's having to do some time - gives me a little relief, but it doesn't erase what she did," said Parker.

Diane's family credits attorney Mike Strand with helping them fight for accountability and his speediness once he picked up their case. But for them, this isn't just about Diane. It's about protecting other vulnerable adults.

"Elder abuse should never be minimized, dismissed, or overshadowed by attempts to redirect blame or intimate those who speak up," Parker said.

The victim's family says their message now goes beyond this case: Don't ignore the warning signs. If you suspect abuse, contact Adult Protective Services, or call 911 in an emergency.

Dueñas reacted to the defendant and her public defender after digitally attending Thursday's sentencing.

"He showed no emotion. She showed no emotion towards what happened. I understand he has a job - but that's just disgusting," Dueñas said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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