Man arrested on child sexual abuse charges involving 12-year-old girl

A man has been arrested in Hanford on child sexual abuse charges stemming from alleged contact with a 12-year-old girl on Snapchat.

According to the McFarland Police Department, authorities received reports of a 12-year-old girl being asked to send inappropriate photos to an unknown person on Snapchat.

"Through an initial preliminary investigation, Detectives from the McFarland Police Department discovered that an adult male subject was having inappropriate communications with the female juvenile through Snapchat, the department said.

Throughout the investigation, investigators identified Javier Castorena-Garcia, 26, as the suspect.

"Evidence indicated Castorena-Garcia misrepresented his age to juvenile females, engaged in sexually inappropriate communications, solicited sexually explicit images, transmitted sexually explicit videos, and possessed material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct," the department added.

Castorena-Garcia was arrested on November 5 at his home in Hanford and charged with possession of child sexual abuse material among other related charges.

Detectives also identified a second suspect, Sergio Cortes, 21.

"With the assistance of the Fontana Police Department, Detectives discovered Cortes is currently in custody at the San Bernardino County Jail on separate, similar charges."

He also has an active warrant issued by the McFarland Police Department and is expected to be extradited to face the charges.