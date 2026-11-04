Prop. 1.: CA’s $11.25B affordable housing measure is poised to pass, AP reports

Proposition 1, aimed at increasing funding for California affordable housing programs, is projected to pass, based on early AP results.

A “Yes” vote would allow the state to borrow $11.25 billion through bonds to build affordable housing. The funding would support rental and supportive housing, home loans for military veterans, and down payment assistance.

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Supporters have said the state needs more affordable homes and housing assistance, and that the investment would help working families, veterans and people at risk of homelessness.

Opponents of the measure questioned taking on billions of dollars in new debt, arguing the state should instead focus on why housing is so expensive in the first place.

RELATED: California families still waiting as $11.25 billion housing bond hits ballot

