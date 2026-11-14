Kernersville has a nice mix of front-line retail and higher-paying customer support roles right now. Good options whether you want part-time, full-time, or a step up in your career.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC

Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC Location: Kernersville, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Face-to-face role helping shoppers and keeping the store looking good. Goodwill highlights paid time off, pension plan, medical & dental, and tuition reimbursement for eligible employees.

Employer: Motion

Motion Location: Kernersville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

More advanced customer support with a technical twist—handling complex questions, quotes, and orders, and acting as the “inside” half of the sales team. A good fit if you have product/warehouse/inside sales experience and want benefits like healthcare, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and paid time off.

Employer: XPO

XPO Location: Kernersville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starts at $22.10/hour

Office-style customer service tied to freight and shipping—billing, tracking, and fixing documentation issues. Comes with health insurance on day one, 401(k) with match, PTO, 9 paid holidays, and education assistance.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.