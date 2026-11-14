Kernersville’s in a good spot for transportation work right now – from local delivery to shop roles with solid benefits. Here are several options if you like being on the road or around trucks.

Employer: TSP Talent

TSP Talent Location: Kernersville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field role helping keep road work zones safe. You’ll set up cones and signs, direct traffic, and work outside with construction and utility crews. Training and certifications are provided.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Kernersville, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver pizzas, help in-store, and stay busy on your feet. Good fit if you like driving your own car, talking with customers, and want a job where you can move up into management.

Employer: XPO

Location: Kernersville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starts at $22.85/hour

Hands-on shop role where you learn trailer maintenance and repairs and work toward becoming a full Trailer Technician. Comes with health insurance day one, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, uniforms, and a $400/quarter tool allowance.

(Same role also listed here: Indeed posting)

Employer: PDT Inc (FedEx contractor)

Location: Based near Kernersville/Greensboro, NC

Based near Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,500–$1,700 per week , 70 CPM (60 CPM + 10 CPM safety), with weekly minimum guarantees

, (60 CPM + 10 CPM safety), with Schedule: Home daily, PM/overnight runs, Saturday–Thursday (Friday off)

No-touch, drop-and-hook FedEx linehaul with consistent miles and home time every day. Strong pay, medical/dental/vision from day one, PTO, and paid training; requires CDL-A with Doubles/Triples and recent tractor-trailer experience.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Kernersville, NC

Type: Full-time (flexible schedules mentioned)

Full-time (flexible schedules mentioned) Salary: Not listed

Drive a company vehicle delivering auto parts to local shops and customers. Good for someone who likes light customer service, steady local routes, and wants benefits, 401(k) with match, and growth inside a Fortune 200 company.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. Local driving and shop jobs tend to fill fast when the hours and home time are good.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.