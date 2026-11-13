Kernersville is a solid spot right now if you like being on the road or around vehicles. Here are a few local roles where you can be home most nights and still grow your paycheck.

Employer: KHC (FedEx Linehaul contractor)

KHC (FedEx Linehaul contractor) Location: Kernersville, NC

Type: Full-time or Part-time, day & night shifts

Full-time or Part-time, day & night shifts Pay: $1,000 – $1,800 per week (paid weekly; $1,000+/week paid training, $1,500/week minimum after training with full availability)

(paid weekly; paid training, after training with full availability) Freight: 100% no-touch, drop & hook, home daily

Local CDL-A role pulling doubles for FedEx linehaul – steady, year-round freight and you sleep at home every day. Medical, dental, vision, PTO, and more, plus options for different shifts so you can match your schedule.

Employer: XPO

Location: Kernersville, NC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Experienced drivers start at $36.30/hour

Experienced drivers start at Schedule: Home daily; flexible shifts up to 12–14 hours, including some nights/weekends

Drive for a major carrier, be home every day, and earn strong hourly pay. Full health benefits start day one, plus PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, and education assistance.

Employer: Grease Monkey / A Plus Automotive LLC

Location: Kernersville, Greensboro & High Point, NC

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $12.00 – $17.00 per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Schedule: Closed Sundays

Good fit if you like cars and want a steady shop job, not long-haul driving. Paid training, clear path to higher roles, health insurance, PTO, and Sundays off make this a nice entry into the auto world.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.