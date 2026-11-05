Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Kernersville

🚌 Kernersville NC Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dxqcp_1Go4OWLB00

Kernersville is busy with freight and delivery work right now, which means steady driving jobs and lots of miles. If you’ve got a clean record and like being on the road, these are worth a look.

Dedicated Team Driver - Home Weekly

  • Employer: XPO
  • Location: Kernersville, NC
  • Type: Full-time, team driving
  • Pay: $0.974 per mile split between team ($0.487 each) + $35.42/hr for certain delays, weekly pay
  • Schedule: Home weekly, typical 5 days on / 2 days off

Run no-touch, in-house freight between XPO facilities in newer automatic trucks (2023 Freightliner and Kenworth). Full health benefits start day one, plus PTO, holiday pay, 401(k) with match, and sleeper cabs with fridge and microwave.

Dedicated CDL Driver

  • Employer: Carolina National Transportation
  • Location: Kernersville, NC 27284
  • Type: Full-time, part-time, or temporary
  • Pay: $1,000–$1,500 per week, from $0.55 per mile
  • Home time: Home daily

Solo Class A CDL drivers run a dedicated route and sleep in their own bed every night. You get health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid tolls, plus a fuel card; 1 year tractor-trailer experience and doubles endorsement required.

FedEx Driver – 16 ft Van Experience Required

  • Employer: Stevenson Group Inc (FedEx Ground contractor)
  • Location: Kernersville terminal, routes in High Point / Jamestown
  • Type: Full-time
  • Pay: $42,000–$52,000 per year

Fast-paced delivery route work with 16'–18' trucks and box trucks, 100+ stops a day and lots of customer contact. You’ll need at least 1 year commercial driving (16 ft+), a clean MVR, and must pass a DOT physical, drug test, and 10-year background check.

If one of these fits your experience, don’t wait—transportation jobs fill fast. Click through, double-check the requirements, and get your application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments