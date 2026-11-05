🚌 Kernersville NC Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles

Kernersville is busy with freight and delivery work right now, which means steady driving jobs and lots of miles. If you’ve got a clean record and like being on the road, these are worth a look.

Employer: XPO

XPO Location: Kernersville, NC

Type: Full-time, team driving

Pay: $0.974 per mile split between team ($0.487 each) + $35.42/hr for certain delays , weekly pay

, weekly pay Schedule: Home weekly, typical 5 days on / 2 days off

Run no-touch, in-house freight between XPO facilities in newer automatic trucks (2023 Freightliner and Kenworth). Full health benefits start day one, plus PTO, holiday pay, 401(k) with match, and sleeper cabs with fridge and microwave.

Employer: Carolina National Transportation

Location: Kernersville, NC 27284

Type: Full-time, part-time, or temporary

Full-time, part-time, or temporary Pay: $1,000–$1,500 per week , from $0.55 per mile

, from Home time: Home daily

Solo Class A CDL drivers run a dedicated route and sleep in their own bed every night. You get health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid tolls, plus a fuel card; 1 year tractor-trailer experience and doubles endorsement required.

Employer: Stevenson Group Inc (FedEx Ground contractor)

(FedEx Ground contractor) Location: Kernersville terminal , routes in High Point / Jamestown

, routes in Type: Full-time

Pay: $42,000–$52,000 per year

Fast-paced delivery route work with 16'–18' trucks and box trucks, 100+ stops a day and lots of customer contact. You’ll need at least 1 year commercial driving (16 ft+), a clean MVR, and must pass a DOT physical, drug test, and 10-year background check.

If one of these fits your experience, don’t wait—transportation jobs fill fast. Click through, double-check the requirements, and get your application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.