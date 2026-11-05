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🚌 Kernersville NC Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles
Kernersville is busy with freight and delivery work right now, which means steady driving jobs and lots of miles. If you’ve got a clean record and like being on the road, these are worth a look.
Dedicated Team Driver - Home Weekly
- Employer: XPO
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- Type: Full-time, team driving
- Pay: $0.974 per mile split between team ($0.487 each) + $35.42/hr for certain delays, weekly pay
- Schedule: Home weekly, typical 5 days on / 2 days off
Run no-touch, in-house freight between XPO facilities in newer automatic trucks (2023 Freightliner and Kenworth). Full health benefits start day one, plus PTO, holiday pay, 401(k) with match, and sleeper cabs with fridge and microwave.
Dedicated CDL Driver
- Employer: Carolina National Transportation
- Location: Kernersville, NC 27284
- Type: Full-time, part-time, or temporary
- Pay: $1,000–$1,500 per week, from $0.55 per mile
- Home time: Home daily
Solo Class A CDL drivers run a dedicated route and sleep in their own bed every night. You get health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid tolls, plus a fuel card; 1 year tractor-trailer experience and doubles endorsement required.
FedEx Driver – 16 ft Van Experience Required
- Employer: Stevenson Group Inc (FedEx Ground contractor)
- Location: Kernersville terminal, routes in High Point / Jamestown
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $42,000–$52,000 per year
Fast-paced delivery route work with 16'–18' trucks and box trucks, 100+ stops a day and lots of customer contact. You’ll need at least 1 year commercial driving (16 ft+), a clean MVR, and must pass a DOT physical, drug test, and 10-year background check.
If one of these fits your experience, don’t wait—transportation jobs fill fast. Click through, double-check the requirements, and get your application in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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