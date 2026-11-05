🏥 Kernersville NC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN & Pharmacy Roles

Kernersville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses and pharmacy pros. Here are a few strong picks if you want steady hours and room to build your skills.

Employer: Novant Health – Kernersville Medical Center

Novant Health – Location: Kernersville, NC

Type: Full-time, Night shift (7:00 PM – 7:00 AM)

Salary: Not listed

46-bed medical-surgical unit caring for a wide mix of adult medical and post-surgical patients. Great fit if you want to grow broad clinical skills, work closely with an interdisciplinary team, and be in a fast-paced, team-focused hospital setting.

Employer: Liberty Healthcare and Rehabilitation Services

Location: Kernersville, NC (Summerstone Health and Rehab Center)

(Summerstone Health and Rehab Center) Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri, ~8:00 AM–4:30 PM, On Call)

Salary: Not listed

Lead staff education and training in a long-term care setting while also stepping in as charge nurse when needed. Good match for an RN with 5+ years long-term care or education experience who enjoys teaching, in-services, and orientation as much as hands-on geriatric care.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Kernersville, NC

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week, nights & weekends as needed)

Salary: $18.00 – $27.00/hour

Front-line leadership role in a retail pharmacy, guiding techs, supporting the pharmacist, and helping keep prescriptions accurate and on time. Ideal if you have 1+ year pharmacy tech experience, want to mentor others, and like the idea of steady hours plus benefits in a big national company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs in Kernersville tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.