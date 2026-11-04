🚧 Several Skilled Trades Openings in Kernersville, NC

Kernersville’s trades scene is busy right now. If you work with tools and don’t mind getting your hands dirty, there are some solid full-time options here.

Employer: Southern Home Services (The Plumbing & Air Service Co.)

Southern Home Services (The Plumbing & Air Service Co.) Location: Kernersville, NC

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: Not listed

Handle residential plumbing service calls—troubleshooting, installs, and repairs on water and gas systems. Comes with year-round work, weekly pay, PTO/holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and a company vehicle.

Employer: Southern Home Services (The Plumbing & Air Service Co.)

Southern Home Services (The Plumbing & Air Service Co.) Location: Kernersville, NC

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: Not listed

Residential electrical work—diagnose issues, repair and install wiring, breakers, and more. Offers reliable year-round work, weekly pay, PTO/holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and a company vehicle. NC electrical license and 2+ years’ experience preferred.

Employer: Carmine's Import Service ®

Location: Kernersville, NC (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work on European brands like BMW, Mercedes, Audi, VW, and more—diagnostics, maintenance, and complex repairs. Great fit if you have import experience, strong diagnostic skills, and care about quality work.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.