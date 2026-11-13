A Wind Advisory is in effect for Buena Vista, Coalinga - Avenal, Frazier Mountain Communities, West Side Mountains south of 198, and West Side Mountains north of 198. Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected until 7 PM PST this evening.

Gusty winds may blow around loose items, break tree limbs, and cause a few power outages. Highways that may be affected include US Interstate 5 and State Routes 41, 46, 58, 152, 166, and 198. Driving may be hard, especially for tall vehicles, so use extra care on the roads.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®