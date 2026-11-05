Dense fog advisory for Delano-Wasco-Shafter area

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for the Delano-Wasco-Shafter area and nearby parts of the San Joaquin Valley. Visibility may drop to one quarter mile or less from midnight tonight until 10 AM PST Friday, which can make driving very hard and unsafe.

Drivers in places like Caruthers, San Joaquin, Selma, Hanford, Corcoran, Lemoore, Merced, Madera, Mendota, Visalia, Porterville, and Reedley should slow down, use headlights, and leave plenty of space between cars. The advisory is for the early morning hours, so plan for extra time if you must drive during this period.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®