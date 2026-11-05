📢 Nominate Kern County changemakers by Nov. 18, 2026

📢 Nominate local changemakers for Kern COG’s 2026 Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2026 Regional Awards from the Kern Council of Governments (Kern COG). These awards honor people, organizations, and programs that are improving life across Kern County.

Categories include Local Government, Community Involvement, Environmental Resources and Conservation, Transportation, Public Safety, Innovation, Distinguished Leadership, and Lifetime Achievement.

Nomination deadline: extended to Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.

To nominate:

Fill out the official nomination form (2026 Regional Awards Nomination Form online)

(2026 Regional Awards Nomination Form online) Include no more than two pages explaining why your nominee deserves a Regional Award of Merit

explaining why your nominee deserves a Regional Award of Merit Provide at least 10 photo-quality images or video (at least 2 minutes) showing the nominee’s work (at least one image must clearly identify them; a sign or logo is OK if needed)

or showing the nominee’s work (at least one image must clearly identify them; a sign or logo is OK if needed) Submit by email or mail to the Kern COG office, or email Victoria Romero Valdivia at vromerovaldivia@kerncog.org

Questions? Call 661-635-2903 or email vromerovaldivia@kerncog.org.