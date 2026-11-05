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Kerens
Kerens City Hall closed for Veterans Day Nov. 11
3 days ago
City Hall in Kerens will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in observance of Veterans Day and will reopen with normal hours on Thursday, November 12, 2026. Trash service will run on its normal schedule. Water and court payments can still be made online or by using a check or money order in the after-hours drop box. Pay online here: https://ci.kerens.tx.us/i-want-to/pay-a-bill-or-fine/
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Kerens
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