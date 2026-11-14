Keosauqua’s plant scene is busy right now, especially in refrigeration and sheet metal work. If you like hands-on jobs and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hillphoenix / Dover Food Retail

Hillphoenix / Location: Keosauqua, IA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Category: Assembly / Refrigeration

Work on refrigeration coil sub-assemblies as part of a production team. You’ll read blueprints, use hand and power tools, braze tubing, leak-check systems, and keep your area clean and safe.

Also listed here: Same role via Indeed – pick the site you like best.

Employer: Hillphoenix / Dover Food Retail

Hillphoenix / Location: Keosauqua, IA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Category: Machine Operation / Sheet Metal

Run sheet metal equipment like brake presses, lasers, and punch presses to make parts for upstream departments. You’ll read blueprints and measuring tools, check parts for accuracy, and do basic maintenance on your machines.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.