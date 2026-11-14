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🏭 Keosauqua Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Openings Now Hiring
Keosauqua’s plant scene is busy right now, especially in refrigeration and sheet metal work. If you like hands-on jobs and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.
Assembler II – Sub Assembly Refrigeration
- Employer: Hillphoenix / Dover Food Retail
- Location: Keosauqua, IA
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Category: Assembly / Refrigeration
Work on refrigeration coil sub-assemblies as part of a production team. You’ll read blueprints, use hand and power tools, braze tubing, leak-check systems, and keep your area clean and safe.
Also listed here: Same role via Indeed – pick the site you like best.
Machine Operator II – Sheetmetal
- Employer: Hillphoenix / Dover Food Retail
- Location: Keosauqua, IA
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift
- Category: Machine Operation / Sheet Metal
Run sheet metal equipment like brake presses, lasers, and punch presses to make parts for upstream departments. You’ll read blueprints and measuring tools, check parts for accuracy, and do basic maintenance on your machines.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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