🏭 Keosauqua Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Open Now

Keosauqua’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like working with your hands and don’t mind being on your feet, these production jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Insight Global

Insight Global Location: Keosauqua, IA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10:00 PM–6:00 AM)

Pay: $24/hr, ~48 hrs/week

Benefits: 2 weeks PTO, full benefits starting day 1

Run and set up production machines, work with sheet metal, and use tools like calipers and gauges to check parts. Good fit if you’ve done manufacturing, CNC, or fabrication work and want steady night-shift hours with solid pay and benefits.

Employer: Hillphoenix (Dover Food Retail)

Location: Keosauqua, IA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Not listed (hourly, bonus-eligible)

Operate sheet metal equipment like brake presses, lasers, and punch presses to cut and form metal parts. You’ll read blueprints, use measuring tools, move between workstations, and help keep the line running smoothly in a clean, safety-focused shop.

Employer: Hillphoenix (Dover Food Retail)

Location: Keosauqua, IA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Not listed (hourly)

Prep and hang parts, apply powder coat or wet paint, and check quality before and after the paint line. Great if you like detailed, hands-on work and don’t mind being on your feet while keeping parts and work areas clean and organized.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more details and similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.