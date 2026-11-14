Keokuk’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in nursing or advanced practice, there are solid options here with good pay and steady hours.

Employer: Iowa Primary Care Association (community health center/FQHC)

Iowa Primary Care Association (community health center/FQHC) Location: Keokuk, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $151,000 + quality/productivity incentives

Why it’s worth a look: Flexible clinic hours (no nights), about 18–20 patients/day, and a supportive team of 2 physicians + 3 APPs. Huge financial perks: up to $120,000 sign-on bonus for PAs, annual retention bonuses for NPs, up to $50,000 in student loan repayment, plus relocation help, strong PTO, CME funds, and full benefits.

Employer: NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF Location: Keokuk, IA

Type: Contract (8 weeks)

Shift: Days, 6:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Why it’s worth a look: Short-term contract that’s great if you want steady day shifts, weekly pay, and a clear 8-week commitment. You’ll handle meds, vitals, wound care, and work closely with RNs and CNAs in a team-focused setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can flag you for similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.