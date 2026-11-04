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Keokuk

📢 KHS Native American Heritage essay contest open through Nov. 23

3 days ago
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📢 Native American Heritage essay contest for KHS students

Keokuk High School students can take part in the K.A.R.E. Heritage Writing Contest for Native American Heritage Month this November.

  • Who can enter: KHS students in grades 9–12
  • Contest dates: Started Nov. 2 and runs through Nov. 23, 2026
  • Topic: Choose from five Native American figures selected by the Keokuk Association for Rights & Equality (K.A.R.E.) and write an original research paper
  • Prizes: Students who meet or exceed the contest criteria may earn a cash prize and have their photo and teacher’s name in the Daily Gate City (with student and parent approval)

How to submit:
Email your research paper to keokukkaressays@gmail.com by 3 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2026. You’ll get a confirmation email when your paper is received. Late submissions will NOT be accepted.

Important: No Artificial Intelligence (AI) is allowed. Students must follow the official essay criteria form linked in the contest info.

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