📢 KHS Native American Heritage essay contest open through Nov. 23

📢 Native American Heritage essay contest for KHS students

Keokuk High School students can take part in the K.A.R.E. Heritage Writing Contest for Native American Heritage Month this November.

Who can enter: KHS students in grades 9–12

Contest dates: Started Nov. 2 and runs through Nov. 23, 2026

Started and runs through Topic: Choose from five Native American figures selected by the Keokuk Association for Rights & Equality (K.A.R.E.) and write an original research paper

Choose from selected by the Keokuk Association for Rights & Equality (K.A.R.E.) and write an Prizes: Students who meet or exceed the contest criteria may earn a cash prize and have their photo and teacher’s name in the Daily Gate City (with student and parent approval)

How to submit:

Email your research paper to keokukkaressays@gmail.com by 3 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2026. You’ll get a confirmation email when your paper is received. Late submissions will NOT be accepted.

Important: No Artificial Intelligence (AI) is allowed. Students must follow the official essay criteria form linked in the contest info.