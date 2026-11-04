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Keokuk
📢 KHS Native American Heritage essay contest open through Nov. 23
3 days ago
📢 Native American Heritage essay contest for KHS students
Keokuk High School students can take part in the K.A.R.E. Heritage Writing Contest for Native American Heritage Month this November.
- Who can enter: KHS students in grades 9–12
- Contest dates: Started Nov. 2 and runs through Nov. 23, 2026
- Topic: Choose from five Native American figures selected by the Keokuk Association for Rights & Equality (K.A.R.E.) and write an original research paper
- Prizes: Students who meet or exceed the contest criteria may earn a cash prize and have their photo and teacher’s name in the Daily Gate City (with student and parent approval)
How to submit:
Email your research paper to keokukkaressays@gmail.com by 3 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2026. You’ll get a confirmation email when your paper is received. Late submissions will NOT be accepted.
Important: No Artificial Intelligence (AI) is allowed. Students must follow the official essay criteria form linked in the contest info.
More Info: Native American Heritage Month essay contest open ...
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