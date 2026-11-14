Kentwood’s food scene is busy, and local spots are hiring. If you like fast-paced work and helping people eat well, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Kentwood, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.75–$25.40/hour, based on experience

Help prep deli and hot bar items, keep cases stocked, and give friendly service. This role is great if you enjoy cooking, staying organized, and want access to store discounts, paid time off, and other Whole Benefits as a part-time team member.

Employer: SpartanNash

SpartanNash Location: 6127 Kalamazoo SE, Kentwood, MI 49508

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work mostly on your own to cut, package, label, and stock meat products while keeping displays full and fresh. Good fit if you like hands-on work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours in a grocery store setting.

Employer: KFC

Location: Kentwood, MI

Type: Not listed (restaurant shift work)

Not listed (restaurant shift work) Pay: Not listed

Join the kitchen and front counter team to prepare food, take orders, and keep the restaurant clean and safe. This role stands out for its promotion-from-within focus, flexible schedules, free meal each shift, tuition help, 401(k) with match, and other KFC Foundation perks.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on hours and experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.