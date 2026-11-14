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🍽️ Kentwood, MI Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Openings Now
Kentwood’s food scene is busy, and local spots are hiring. If you like fast-paced work and helping people eat well, these roles are worth a look.
Prepared Foods Venue Production Team Member (Deli / Culinary Prep) – Part Time
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Kentwood, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.75–$25.40/hour, based on experience
Help prep deli and hot bar items, keep cases stocked, and give friendly service. This role is great if you enjoy cooking, staying organized, and want access to store discounts, paid time off, and other Whole Benefits as a part-time team member.
Meat Cutter – Part Time
- Employer: SpartanNash
- Location: 6127 Kalamazoo SE, Kentwood, MI 49508
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Work mostly on your own to cut, package, label, and stock meat products while keeping displays full and fresh. Good fit if you like hands-on work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours in a grocery store setting.
Food Production Team Member
- Employer: KFC
- Location: Kentwood, MI
- Type: Not listed (restaurant shift work)
- Pay: Not listed
Join the kitchen and front counter team to prepare food, take orders, and keep the restaurant clean and safe. This role stands out for its promotion-from-within focus, flexible schedules, free meal each shift, tuition help, 401(k) with match, and other KFC Foundation perks.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on hours and experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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