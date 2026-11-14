Kentwood has a nice mix of retail and customer service roles right now, from classic mall sales to grocery and security call center work. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet (or on the phones), these are worth a look.

Employer: SpartanNash / Family Fare

SpartanNash / Location: 6127 Kalamazoo SE, Kentwood, MI 49508

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about preparing, packaging, and stocking meat products while keeping shelves full and displays looking good. Expect active, on-your-feet work, following food safety rules and helping guests in a busy grocery setting.

Note: Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same job, so apply through whichever site you prefer.

Employer: Macy’s

Location: Woodland area, Kentwood, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (may include performance-based incentives)

You’ll help shoppers find what they need, hit daily sales goals, and keep the sales floor and fitting rooms neat and inviting. Good fit if you enjoy talking with people, staying on top of trends, and want access to benefits, merchandise discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: DK Security

Location: Kentwood, MI

Type: Part-time (Tues & Wed, 11pm–7am)

Salary: $18.00/hour

Work in DK’s command center handling calls, dispatching help, monitoring security systems, and supporting payroll and background checks. This is a good option if you like overnight shifts, detailed computer work, and providing calm, clear customer service.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.