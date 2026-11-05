🚧 Kentwood MI construction jobs with multiple hands-on roles

Kentwood’s trades scene is busy right now, especially in home remodeling and residential work. If you like working with your hands and seeing a project come to life, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: West Shore Home

West Shore Home Location: Kentwood, MI (Grand Rapids area)

(Grand Rapids area) Type: Full-time, W2

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level path into bathroom remodeling with year-round work, benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and company tools and vehicle. You’ll ride with experienced installers, learn demo and install of tubs/showers, and can grab overtime that can pay up to double your normal wage.

Employer: West Shore Home

West Shore Home Location: Kentwood, MI (listed as Grand Rapids area)

(listed as Grand Rapids area) Type: Full-time, W2

Salary: About $20–$25/hour (good-faith range)

Lead role for pros with bath/shower remodel experience. Monday–Friday, 6:30 AM start, steady installs, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, HSA match, discounts, paid training).

Employer: Hillis Brothers Painting

Location: Kentwood, MI

Type: Contract, in-person

Salary: $24.73–$29.78/hour, 20–40 hours/week expected

For painters with 3+ years of interior and cabinet experience. You’ll handle prep, brush/roller work, sprayers, and ladders to deliver clean, pro finishes in local homes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.