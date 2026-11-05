🛒 Kentwood, MI Retail & Call Center – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Kentwood’s customer service scene is busy right now, with options from fashion to security to eye care. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dry Goods USA

Dry Goods USA Location: Kentwood, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a trendy fashion store, coach the sales team, and build loyal customers. This role is great if you love style, want leadership experience, and like perks such as competitive pay, merchandise discounts, benefits, 401(k), and no extended holiday hours.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Kentwood, MI

Type: Full-time (ACA 30+ hrs/wk) & Part-time shifts available

Salary: $18.00/hour

Work in DK’s 24/7 command center handling calls, dispatching help, monitoring security systems, and supporting field staff. Good fit if you’re calm under pressure, detail-focused, and want benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, paid sick days) plus steady hours on set shifts.

Employer: Visionworks of America

Visionworks of America Location: Kentwood, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: $13.73 – $17.75/hour

Be the lead optical sales specialist helping customers pick eyewear and guiding them through their visit. Ideal if you have 12+ months optical experience or ABO certification and want benefits even as a part-timer (vision coverage, PTO, 401(k), and more).

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.