The Kentucky Senate meets on Feb. 28, 2024 in the Capitol, now closed for renovation. The legislature is meeting this year in temporary quarters. (Kentucky Lantern photo by Arden Barnes)

In its latest report on legislative transparency, the Kentucky League of Women Voters found some improvements in 2026, but still says there is more work to be done.

During the 2026 legislative session, the General Assembly lessened the use of surprise meetings, declining from 47 surprise meetings in 2024 to 28 in 2026, the League said. Committees held 90% of their meetings at scheduled times this year, compared to 79% in 2024.

The League also said more legislative journals were published. In 2023, the most recently published journal was from the 2019 legislative session. As of 2026, the most recent journal is from the 2025 session.

However, the group’s latest full report continues to highlight ways the public is excluded from the legislative process, such as fast-tracking of bills through the General Assembly.

Some methods to do that include giving bills a reading shortly before it appears in a committee meeting, adding last-minute changes to committee versions of bills, having same-day floor votes after a bill moves out of a committee and the House and Senate making substantial changes to a bill in a free conference committee near the end of the session. Both the House and Senate used fast-tracking maneuvers on about 20% of all bills that became law this year, the report said.

“Kentucky lawmakers work for the people of Kentucky,” said Jennifer A. Jackson, the LWVKY president, in a statement. “Although our latest transparency review shows areas of improvement, decades of expedited lawmaking tactics continue to limit participation. We must remain committed to ensuring that Kentuckians play a meaningful role in shaping the laws that affect them.”

The League has been tracking legislative transparency in the General Assembly since 2023.

In response to the report, a Senate Republican spokesperson said the caucus appreciated “the League’s latest report acknowledging positives of committee scheduling and access to legislative journals.

“The timing of a bill’s final steps does not always capture the public discussion and committee work that preceded them, including work during the interim,” the spokesperson added. “Kentucky’s part-time legislature operates under firm constitutional deadlines, and it has used these procedures for many years. That context should be considered when evaluating the process. Committee meetings remain open to the public, with committee and floor proceedings livestreamed. Bill texts, votes and extensive legislative history are available online. We encourage Kentuckians to contact their senators throughout the year.

“We remain committed to being accessible and responsive to the people we serve.”