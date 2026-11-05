Budget challenges remain, says KY Chief Justice in annual address

Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Hembree Lambert delivers the 2026 State of the Judiciary address. Nov. 5, 2026. (Kentucky Lantern photo by Sarah Ladd).

FRANKFORT — Kentucky’s Administrative Office of the Courts is operating with 86 fewer people in management, Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Hembree Lambert said in her State of the Judiciary address Thursday.

The budget passed by the General Assembly in 2026 underfunded some court operations, Lambert previously said. As a result, she rearranged staff positions, focusing cuts to management-level positions.

“Ultimately only 11 employees were separated under the reorganization,” Lambert told members of the judiciary committee Thursday.

“The state of Kentucky’s judiciary is strong because of the men and women who serve it,” she said, “but sustaining that core strength requires us to confront the very real pressures of staffing, compensation, facilities and technology.”

During the 2027 legislative session, she said, the Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health will recommend two policies:

Improve crisis transportation options for people experiencing mental health emergencies.

Allow children in out-of-home care who reach recommitment age (18 years old) to seek continued assistance from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services without having to obtain a court order.

These recommendations, Lambert said, “grew from gaps identified by the people and agencies working with these issues.”

The court system in Kentucky is also working to repair outdated infrastructure in judicial buildings across the country using money allocated in the 2024 session, Lambert said, and has approved 446 projects so far, allocating roughly $32 million out of the $47 million available.

“That designated support is helping us replace aging roofs, electrical systems and heating and cooling equipment, so these buildings can continue to serve their communities without interruption,” she said.

During the next budget cycle, in 2028, Lambert asked lawmakers to consider allotting funds for staff attorney wage increases. Staff attorneys, she said, are bringing in salaries 25% below the comparison market.

“We all are having difficulties hiring and keeping staff attorneys,” Lambert said. “Most of us can tell about frequently losing staff to the other branches and also to the private sector. The reality just is that we struggle to recruit and retain the people we need to do our vital work for the citizens.”

Watch Lambert’s entire State of the Judiciary address here.