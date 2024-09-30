Kentuckians have until Oct. 7 to register to vote. Here’s how.

Voting is one of the duties and privileges of living in a democracy. You'll also get one of these stickers. The deadline to register to vote in Kentucky is Oct. 7. (Kentucky Lantern photo by Austin Anthony)

Kentucky’s deadline to register to vote ahead of the November general election is Monday, Oct. 7.

Voters in the Bluegrass State will consider a ballot that includes the presidential race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, congressional races, a number of legislative races, two constitutional amendments and more. Some regional and local elections include a Supreme Court race in Central Kentucky and a Court of Appeals race in Western Kentucky.

Registering can be completed online , via mail or by returning voter registration cards to your county clerk’s office. Registration ends at 4 p.m. local time on Monday.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Excused in-person voting is Oct. 23-25 and Oct. 28-30. No excuse in-person voting is Oct. 31-Nov. 2.

Kentucky’s online absentee ballot request portal is open through Tuesday, Oct. 22.

According to the State Board of Elections , the qualifications for voters to register in in Kentucky are:

Be a U.S. citizen and a Kentucky resident for at least 28 days before the election. Non-U.S. citizens and U.S. nationals do not qualify.

Be at least 18 years old by the general election.

Cannot be a convicted felon. For some with an expungement, executive pardon or executive order, the right to vote may be restored.

Cannot have been judged mentally incompetent in a court of law or have voting rights removed.

Cannot claim the right to vote outside Kentucky.

To complete a new or updated voter registration, request an absentee ballot or learn more information about voting in Kentucky, visit govote.ky.gov .