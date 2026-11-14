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Fort Thomas
⚠️ Nov. 19 Design Review Board meeting canceled
4 days ago
The Design Review Board meeting that was planned for Thursday, November 19, 2026, from 6:00–7:00 pm at the City Building Council Chamber, 130 North Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, has been canceled.
The city says the meeting was canceled because no applications were submitted for review.
If you were planning to attend, you don’t need to go to City Hall on that date and time, as the board will not be meeting.
More Info: CANCELED: Design Review Board | 6pm - City of Fort...
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