📢 New classroom audio systems at Second Street School

General education classrooms at Second Street School just got a big sound upgrade.

Each room now has four ceiling speakers, plus:

a wearable lanyard microphone for the teacher

for the teacher a wireless handheld microphone for students

Teachers are already putting the new tools to work:

In Ms. VanHemel’s 2nd-grade class, students use the mic during read-alouds to build confidence.

class, students use the mic during to build confidence. In Ms. Kelly’s 1st-grade class, the mic is a “talking stick” for group discussions.

class, the mic is a for group discussions. Ms. Kelly’s class also uses the system for Friday afternoon karaoke as a fun reward.

The goal is to make sure every student, in every seat, can hear clearly and feel comfortable speaking up, creating more engaging and interactive classrooms across all grade levels.