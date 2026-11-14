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Grand Rivers
📅 Get Lit Weekend: Holiday deals & $1,350 prize basket
12 days ago
📅 Holiday shopping & prize giveaway in Grand Rivers
Kick off your Christmas shopping at Get Lit Weekend in Grand Rivers on Friday–Saturday, November 20–21, 2026, from 8am–8pm in downtown Grand Rivers on W Commerce Ave.
Local shops will have doorbuster deals, store specials, holiday drinks, seasonal menu items, and Christmas activities all weekend.
You can also join a fun shopping giveaway:
- Pick up a free passport at Iron Bell Coffee Parlor
- Get it stamped at four participating businesses
- Turn it in to be entered to win a Grand Rivers prize basket worth over $1,350
It’s a good chance to support local businesses, get some deals, and enjoy the holiday vibe in Grand Rivers.
More Info: Get Lit Weekend in Grand Rivers
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