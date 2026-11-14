📅 Holiday shopping & prize giveaway in Grand Rivers

Kick off your Christmas shopping at Get Lit Weekend in Grand Rivers on Friday–Saturday, November 20–21, 2026, from 8am–8pm in downtown Grand Rivers on W Commerce Ave.

Local shops will have doorbuster deals, store specials, holiday drinks, seasonal menu items, and Christmas activities all weekend.

You can also join a fun shopping giveaway:

Pick up a free passport at Iron Bell Coffee Parlor

at Get it stamped at four participating businesses

Turn it in to be entered to win a Grand Rivers prize basket worth over $1,350

It’s a good chance to support local businesses, get some deals, and enjoy the holiday vibe in Grand Rivers.