📅 Join the Audubon Christmas Bird Count at Land Between the Lakes

Help with a real science project and enjoy winter birding at the same time.

What: Audubon Christmas Bird Count (winter bird census) When: December 19, 2026, 6:15am–1:30pm Where: Woodlands Nature Station, 3146 Silver Trail Road, Cadiz Contact & registration: 270-942-2299 (registration is required)

Both beginner and experienced birders are welcome. Everyone meets at the Nature Station, then splits into teams to listen and look for birds around Land Between the Lakes. You can go out just for the morning or stay for the full day.

All bird data is sent to the National Audubon Society to help track long‑term bird population trends.

Bring binoculars, a field guide, a sack lunch, and dress for cold weather. There will be a lunchtime meet‑up to share the morning’s sightings.