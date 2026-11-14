🚨 Former Kentucky lawyer charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot

Federal authorities say 33-year-old former lawyer Chase Cox is accused of trying to hire someone to kill a person in Kentucky.

According to a federal indictment, Cox allegedly tried to pay a hitman using the U.S. Postal Service between Sept. 25 and Nov. 3. He is charged with use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire and making false statements to a federal agency.

On Oct. 8, when questioned about whether he might threaten the intended victim, Cox allegedly denied it, saying he loved the person and would never harm them, according to the indictment.

Cox is currently held at the Shelby County Detention Center, serving a five-year sentence for violating probation. U.S. marshals are expected to bring him to federal court in Covington for an arraignment on Dec. 9.

If convicted on both federal counts, Cox could face up to 15 years in prison, a $500,200 fine, and six years of supervised release.