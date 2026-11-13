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Lexington
Fleming-Mason Energy backs Ronald McDonald House
7 days ago
Fleming-Mason Energy is supporting the Ronald McDonald House in Lexington, Kentucky, where each year volunteers from EKP member-owner cooperatives gather to bring holiday cheer to residents. The group thanks the Ronald McDonald House for helping families during very hard times in their lives.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Fleming-Mason Energy
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